Ecobank Nigeria has urged its customers to obey the COVID-19 rules, emphasizing the importance of social distancing to check the spread of the Coronavirus, especially when visiting the branches.

The bank which gave this advice in a mail to customers also thanked them for their dedication and continued patronage while confirming that more branches are being opened to decongest those already opened for business since the easing off of lockdowns across the country.

Responding to media enquiries in Lagos, Titiloye Olarinde, head of branch network, Ecobank Nigeria, said Ecobank takes the safety of customers and staff very seriously and has therefore put in place measures to ensure they are safe when they visit the branches.

According to her, temperature checks and wearing of masks are compulsory for both staff and customers before admittance to any bank premises; provision and mandatory use of hand sanitizers before accessing the branch or ATM gallery, while regular deep cleaning of work surfaces and ATM areas is ensured.

She also stated that only 5 customers are allowed into the banking hall at a time and appealed for cooperation with security personnel as their actions are all in a bid to keep everyone safe.

“We are operating in line with the health and safety guidelines issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. With the opening of additional branches, we are able to meet customers’ needs in a safe and conducive environment.

Key services available at our branches include ATM services, assistance to onboard to our digital platforms, account opening and over the counter services for essential cash and cheque transactions.

“For your safety and comfort, we encourage you to continue using our 24/7 digital self-service solutions such as Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, Omni Lite and the RapidTransfer App thus supporting initiatives to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

At Ecobank, we take the safety of our staff and customers very seriously and have therefore put in place measures to ensure your safety should you need to visit our branches”.

She noted.

Ecobank Nigeria has being in the forefront in supporting the public and government since the commencement of the fight against COVID-19.

The bank had initiated various public enlightenment on radio and social media, having launched the #StaySafeNigeria campaign, to educate the public about the virus and ways to curb its spread.

Ecobank has also partnered with many State Governments to provide palliatives and relief packages to indigent people.

This is in addition to the bank’s contribution as a Corporate member of the Bankers Committee and the Nigerian Private Sector led Coalition to raise funds against COVID-19, being part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

