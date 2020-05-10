Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Friday, May 22, 2020, to take decisions on the company’s audited financial statements for the period that ended December 31, 2019, and unaudited financial statements for Q1, 2020 results.

Meanwhile, the closed period, which began and was communicated on January 23, 2020, stays in force until 24 hours after the filing of the audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2019.

In a notification issued by the company, it was disclosed that the announcement is in line with Rule 17.18 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the NSE’s Rule Book (2015) which states that:

“The period of closure shall be effective from fifteen (15) days prior to the date of any meeting of the Board of Directors proposed to be held to consider any of the matters referred to above or the date of circulation of agenda papers pertaining to any of the matters referred to above, whichever is earlier, up to twenty-four hours after the price-sensitive information is submitted to the Exchange.

“The trading window shall thereafter be opened. Every issuer shall notify the Exchange in advance of the commencement of each closed period.”

Click to access 29930_DANGOTE_SUGAR_REFINERY_PLC_CORPORATE_ACTIONS_MAY_2020.pdf

