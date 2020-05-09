President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

Lawan also commiserated with Malam Mamman Daura over the passing of Mutari, who was his younger.

The Senate President said he shared in the grief of the entire Daura community, Government and people of Katsina state over the loss.

Lawan said death is the inevitable end of every life and no one but the Almighty Allah has control over when and how it comes.

He prayed that Allah will give the family the fortitude to bear the loss, forgive the sins of the departed and accept his soul into Aljanah firdausi.

