In line with our expectations, the local equities market closed in the green amid sustained bargain hunting activity. Hence, the local bourse climbed by 4.45% week-on-week, resulting in increase of the NSE ASI to 24, 045.40 points.

Similarly, all of the sub-sector gauges closed northwards, especially the NSE Consumer Goods which rose significantly by 8.45% to 402.49 points.

Also, the NSE Banking index, NSE
Insurance index, NSE Oil/Gas index and NSE
Industrial index grew by 3.99%, 2.76%, 2.83% and 2.20% respectively to 282.41 points, 125.24 points, 215.04 points and 1,034.88 points respectively.

Elsewhere, market activity was weak as total deals, transaction volumes and Naira votes moderated by 17.33%, 15.35% and 29.23% to 17,023 deals, 1.01 billion shares and N9.89 billion respectively.

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) against the backdrop of expected boost in financial system liquidity.

In the new week, we expect the local equities market to close in red as investors book profit given the two consecutive weeks of bullish activity.

