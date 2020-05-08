JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank (SARB) said on Friday it would reduce overnight repo auctions to one per day from the two daily auctions it had implemented since early March to inject liquidity into banking system after the coronavirus had caused serious disruptions.

“This minor amendment to the liquidity management strategy will not have any adverse effect on liquidity operations and should not be construed as a change to the SARB’s liquidity provision to the market,” the bank said in a statement.

Repurchase agreements, or repos, are a form of short-term borrowing used in the money markets, with mainly commercial banks and investment houses purchasing the securities in order to raise cash quickly and meet capital ratio rules.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams

