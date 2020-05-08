NIBOR Moves in Mixed Directions Across Tenor Buckets….

MPR: 13.50%

Mar 20 Inflation Rate: 12.26% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

Following nine consecutive days of bullish activities, the Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) declined by 1.27% amid renewed bearish activity.

Also, the Exchange recorded 17 losers as against 15 gainers at the close of trade. Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI worsened to 10.41%.

Given the sell=offs on Bellwether stocks today, we saw the share prices of MTNN, GUARANTY, BUACEMENT and OANDO moderate by 6.67%, 2.44%, 1.24% and 3.64% respectively.

Hence, the NSE Banking, NSE Industrial and NSE Oil/Gas Indices tanked by 0.45%, 0.41% and 0.63% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity waned as the volume and value of stocks traded dipped by 51.67% and 58.31% to 0.20 billion units and 2.1 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moved in mixed directions across tenor buckets; however, NITTY declined for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked on sustained bullish activity.

