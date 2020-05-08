First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, will host a virtual SME Business Clinic to provide insightful information on how SMEs can better manage the financial activities of their businesses.

The clinic which is scheduled to hold via Microsoft Teams by 11 am on Thursday, 7 May 2020 is entitled: “Developing a budget to keep your business afloat” and will be discussed by leading SME experts in the country; Abayomi Adewumi, Founder/Director at Global Leadership Institute and Ojiugo Ajunwa, CoFounder at Ritetrac.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “the roles SMEs play in Nigeria are instrumental to the growth of our economy, especially in this very sensitive time, where many countries across the world are exploring alternative avenues to sustain the viability of their economy. The FirstBank SME clinic has been instrumental to having SMEs better informed on how to manage their businesses and we encourage SMEs to join us in the forthcoming clinic as it promises to be enriching and impactful to their business.

In line with its resolve to support SMEs with essential skills and information to stay ahead in managing their businesses, FirstBank has held three SME clinics in the course of the year. These clinics were held in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and had over 150 SMEs in attendance.

To attend the event, follow the link https://smeconnect.firstbanknigeria.com/webinar to register.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 125 years.

With over 750 business locations and 53,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 15 million customers. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been nimble at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 9.5million people on its USSD banking service through the nationally renowned *894# banking service and over 3.5 million people on Firstmobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...