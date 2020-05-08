Not less than ten aides of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, working at the Government House, Marina, have tested positive to COVID-19.

BusinessDay learnt that almost all of the governor’s aides and domestic staff at the Government House, Marina, had the test conducted on them. While the results of others returned negative, the ten returned positive and they have since been taken to isolation centres.

However, the governor, and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for the third time have tested negative for the highly contagious disease.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, who confirmed this on Thursday via his twitter handle, has therefore, again, emphasised the the need for Nigerians especially residents of Lagos, to maintain social distancing, and wear face masks and observe other protocols to stay safe.

“On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures: distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene,” said Abayomi.

The commissioner added that all directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in full force.

He said: “It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos”

I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.”

