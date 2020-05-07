From Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Leader of the gang that allegedly killed three university students in Rivers State, Bright Iheachi, aka Nelly, on Wednesday said he ordered their killing because one of them ran away with his N4 million.

At the parade of the five-man gang in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday, Iheachi said their target was Nelson Nwafor who fled to Ghana with his N4 million share of an undisclosed deal they struck

Iheachi said, “I was the person that ordered my colleagues to kill the three of them, but it was Nelson that I had wanted them to kill, but I later changed my mind and decided that the three of them be killed,” he said.

Parents of the deceased three urged police to ensure justice is done.

