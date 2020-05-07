Nigeria’s naira is seen easing next week after the central bank weakened the currency on the futures market offered mostly to foreign investors, traders said.

The naira, however, firmed on the over-the-counter spot and black markets this week after the central bank resumed dollar sales to help individuals with dollar expenses abroad and importers resume economic activities following a phased easing of a coronavirus lockdown.

But the bank is yet to sell dollars to foreign investors seeking to exit naira assets, with traders putting a backlog of demand at between $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.

The currency was quoted at 386.93 naira per dollar on the spot market, mostly used by foreign investors and exporters.

