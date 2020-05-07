New York, May 7 – Nigerian crude differentials showed more signs of recovery from record lows on Thursday,

reflecting a wider rebound in the market on hopes of stronger demand.

NIGERIA * Nigerian Qua Iboe was on offer at dated Brent plus 75 a barrel, a trader said. On Monday it was assessed at dated Brent minus $4.45, an historic low brought about by a collapse in

demand and excess supply due to the coronavirus crisis.

It was not yet clear if buyers were prepared to pay a premium to dated Brent.

* A drop in freight rates has helped differentials to recover as has Nigeria cutting output as part of an OPEC-led supply cut pact.

* The size of the overhang in May-loading cargoes is coming down, a trader said.

ANGOLA * Exxon Mobil was offering a cargo of Angolan Girassol at dated Brent plus $1 a barrel, a trader said, the upper end of a range given on Wednesday. * Many Angolan cargoes are sold ahead of the release of new loading programmes in mid-May.

