WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank on Wednesday said China-based Liaoning-EFACEC Electrical Equipment Company Limited (LEEEC) would be ineligible to participate in Bank-funded projects for 20 months due to fraudulent practices in connection with a project in Zambia.

The debarment is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for failing to disclose a conflict of interest and other “sanctionable practices”, and agrees to carry out remedial actions.

The case involves the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution Rehabilitation Project in Zambia, which was designed to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the electricity transmission and distribution system in Lusaka, Zambia.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

