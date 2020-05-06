Lagos state has discharged 37 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a tweet by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile on Wednesday.

The patients were discharged from the Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa (LandMark) isolation centres.

Of the 37, 19 are females, while the remaining 18 are males.

One of the discharged patients is an Indian national.

This brings the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Lagos treatment facilities to 358.

“What this indicates is that while our numbers of confirmed cases are rising, we are also maintaining a significant discharge rate of our active cases, which shows that our medical interventions and management of the cases are working,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos has recorded 1,226 COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday.

