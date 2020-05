Nigeria Monday added 245 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a new daily record. Six new deaths were also logged.

Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country and most populous state topped with 76 new cases.

The tally for Nigeria according to data released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, is now 2802 with 417 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...