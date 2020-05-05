Amb Okpebholo vows to produce Edo state governor from Esan community

Amb Okpebholo, GDPN National Chair, adds a year, vows to produce Esan governor
Ambassador Cedrack Okpebholo, the national chairman of Grassroots
Development Party of Nigeria GDPN is a year older.
Over the years, especially on this day-April 3 every year, friends and
associates come together to reflect on the remarkable qualities that
define Okpebholo, a quintessential Edo man whose quest for social
justice, built on the pillar of altruistic nationalism, has landed him
on a revolutionary struggle.
Born in Amedokhian, Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of
Edo State, Amb Okpebholo’s unbridled passion for developmental
leadership in political governance in Nigeria became prominent as he
presently pre occupies himself with the daunting task of good
governance
as the National coordinator, United political Parties for Good Governance, UPPG
Despite residing in the United Kingdom for a longtime, Okpebholo never
lost touch with home as he pioneered and currently sits as National
Convener, Esan For Governor 2020, an agenda that seeks to prominently
propagate for the election of an Esan indigene into the Edo state
government house.
Speaking with select journalists, Okpebholo who thanks God for sparing
his life to see another year, made a fresh commitment to the Esan
governorship struggle saying that “I am using this auspicious occasion
of my birthday to reach out to our brothers and sisters in other
senatorial districts to see reason and support Esan in the September
19 governorship contest. This appeal is anchored on the spirit of
fairness and equity. In the days ahead, I will be leading my team to
meet one-on-one with leaders in the other senatorial districts on this
subject matter. I am very sure they would listen to us because they
know what is good and right” he said.
He added that “with my over two decades experience in economic
matters, having worked with the British Revenue and Benefits Sector, I
know what is good for Edo State under an Esan governor.
We have done it before and we will do it again, this time, we would
place Edo on global map. Edo, under Esan man governor, will not fail.
My brothers in other districts can take my promise to the bank,” he
assured.
While urging citizens to embrace laid down cautionary measures against
further spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he appealed to state and federal
governments to roll up their sleeves for workable strategies to curb
the disease.
Just like fine wine that gets sweeter as it ages, Okpebholo, a family
man, is growing in strength while exuding amazing strides with
predictable happiness and success on the way.