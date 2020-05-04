Tinubu, Oluremi Test Negative For COVID-19

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was revealed in a statement from his media office on Monday and signed by the former governor’s media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Rahman explained that the couple took the test after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Tinubu’s security aide tested positive for the disease.

“Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today (Monday), the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

It added, “As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.

“The results of the tests were returned this (Monday) morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.”

Rahman, however, revealed that the test result of one of the aides was positive while the rest of the staff tested negative for COVID-19.

He noted that the infected aide has been isolated while the health officials have begun contact-tracing and conducting tests for the patient’s relatives and possible contacts.

Read the full statement below:

COVID-19 is a real and present threat. Those of us who discount it or claim it is a fabrication do a grave and dangerous disservice to the public well-being.

Likewise, those who stigmatise people who may have been stricken by the virus also do a disservice by casting blame on the innocent and discouraging people from taking the COVID test.

We cannot defeat this health menace through ignorance or by shaming one another.

We can only beat it through transparency, knowledge, and compassion. This, we have learned first-hand.

Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning.

Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.

The results of one aide were positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.

Asiwaju has stressed that openness and transparency must be observed if we are to defeat this disease.

There is no house immune to its entry. Contracting the virus should not bring social or moral stigma any more than contracting malaria or a common cold.

We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist or by trying to conceal that someone may have it due to social shame.

The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation.

Asiwaju asks that you not be afraid to be tested if you have any symptoms or if you believe you may have come in contact with someone who has been infected.

We must do all we can to contain the spread of the virus and to well treat those of us who have been hit by it.

As you go about your day, we know you must find daily sustenance.

Yet, please continue to do all you can to maintain social distance and to take all other public health measures to protect yourself and others.

In this way, we all may contribute to halting the spread of this dangerous virus.

Tinubu Media Office,

Tunde Rahman.

April 27, 2020.

