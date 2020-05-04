Fayemi names governing board for Amotekun

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti Security Network Agency, popularly called Amotekun Corps.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday said that the appointment came in a bid to ensure effective take-off and efficient management of the Amotekun Corps.

According to him, the Chairman of the security outfit is Mr. Akin Aregbesola, while the current Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig.- Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), will serve as the Corps Commander.

Other appointees are Dr. B. J. Akin-Obasola, Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman of what is to be known as Independent Amotekun Complaints Board

He said the appointments take immediate effect.

Dr. Fayemi, in March 2020, signed the Amotekun bill into law, warning criminals to stay away from the state.

The governor, while assenting to the bill, reiterated his earlier assertion that the Amotekun outfit was not a substitute for existing security agencies.

He said Amotekun is a complementary agency that will enhance and sustain the existing security architecture in the Southwest.

Fayemi also said that the Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with similar security agencies in other states, would cooperate with, and assist security agencies in gathering information about crime, arrest and prosecution of persons suspected or involved in crimes.

He highlighted such crimes to include kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery, illegal mining, trespass to farmland, illegal logging and other nefarious activities in the state and the Southwest.

