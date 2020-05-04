Domestic Equities Market Rises by 0.30% on Sustained Bargain Hunting

As NIBOR Declines for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Ease….

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.30% despite the Exchange printing 15 gainers against 19 losers at the close of trade. Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI mellowed to 13.98%.

Specifically, Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods stocks such as ARDOVA, DANGSUGAR and UACN were the toast of investors today as their respective indices climbed by 0.65% and 0.15% respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and NSE Industrial moderated by 1.21%, 1.95% and 1.31% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was weak as the volume and value of stocks traded fell by 30.49% and 26.46% to 0.25 billion units and N2.39 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moderated for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity ease; however NITTY rose for all maturities tracked on bullish activity.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds appreciated for most maturities tracked amid bullish activity; also, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked on sustained bullish activity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...