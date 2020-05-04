‘Bamgbose-led Ogun PDP exco has come to stay’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongman in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, said on Sundaythat the Samson Bamgbose-led state Executive Committee has come to stay.

He said the suspended ex- Chairman, Bayo Dayo and others should stop wasting their time through poor understanding of the position of the court on Ogun PDP matters.

Kashamu added that they should accept the reality that Bamgbose is the state chairman and the legitimate authority to chart (with the support of other party leaders), the path of reconciliation for the aggrieved members of Ogun PDP.

The senator, in a statement he signed, noted that his call for reconciliation within the state PDP was not borne out of cowardice, but a demonstration of the spirit of sportsmanship.

Kashamu said: “My call for genuine reconciliation is not an act of cowardice or a sign of weakness. Rather, it is in the spirit of sportsmanship and a direct response to the wish of the people, especially the grassroots. We have always propagated the need for mutual respect and cooperation.

“If anyone thinks otherwise, we cannot force them to go against their wish. For, as it said, ‘you can only lead a horse to the river; you can’t force the animal to drink’.

We had thought (and still think) it would be in the overall interest of our party and the people to come together and become a united and formidable force.

“And for the uninformed who talk of someone running a one-man show, they are obviously living in denial of our existential political reality.

An individual does not and cannot make up a political party or group. If Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye is not there; H.E. Otunba Gbenga Daniel is not there; Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole is not there, at some point in time someone has to provide the needed leadership or serve as the rallying point.”

“Nonetheless, such a person cannot do it all alone. He must do it with the support of other leaders, elders and stakeholders at the ward, local government and state levels. For instance, the Chairman at Agosasa Ward in Ipokia Local Government was chosen by the ward leaders there.”

This is how it goes up to the local government and state levels. The stakeholders meet and choose their leaders and representatives. I don’t have to know them.

So, the allegation of anyone running a one-man show is without substance. It is a sentiment often thrown up by those who either want to push through their own interest or literally take over the driver’s seat.

Ask Adebayo Dayo if anyone can contest the governorship ticket with his newly-found paymaster? Isn’t that an apt description of a one-man show? They should stop pulling the wool over our eyes. No one is a fool.

“I wish to reiterate again that we are ready for genuine reconciliation through the Samson Bamgbose-led state Executive Committee.

If anyone wants to continue to waste the money he has not worked for, he is at liberty to do so. But, the Bamgbose-led Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP has come to stay by the grace of the Almighty Allah!”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...