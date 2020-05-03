Nigeria confirms 220 new cases of coronavirus, total now 2,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, confirmed a total number of 220 new coronavirus cases in the country.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,388.

The 220 new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, FCT, Edo, Oyo, Bauchi, Osun, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Enugu, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Kwara, Plateau.

The centre made this known via its verified Twitter handle.

It tweeted: “220 new cases of #COVID19; 62-Lagos, 52-FCT, 31-Kaduna, 13-Sokoto, 10-Kebbi, 9-Yobe, 6-Borno, 5-Edo, 5-Bauchi, 4-Gombe, 4-Enugu, 4-Oyo, 3-Zamfara, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Osun, 2-Ebonyi, 2-Kwara, 2-Kano, 2-Plateau.”

“As of 11:55 pm 2nd May, 2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 385 have been discharged with 85 deaths recorded.”

It explained that two cases previously reported in Katsina were repeat tests.

“Therefore, as at 11:55 pm May 2 2020, Katsina State has a total of 38 confirmed cases,” NCDC explained.

