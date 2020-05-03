Lagos schools may resume in September if…

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has denied social media reports regarding a new set of guidelines for schools resumption in the state.

The Ministry, through its Public Affairs Head, Mr. Kayode Abayomi said “the Ministry wishes to clarify that the write up did not emanate from the State Ministry of Education and therefore should be disregarded.

Moreover, the Office is designated as the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Education and not for “Basic Education” as contained in the write up.

It should be stated that no decision has been made regarding any new guidelines for implementation as regards schools resumption.

It is pertinent to state that the issue of new guidelines for schools in the state for post Covid-19 lock down resumption is already under review by the Ministry and will be circulated when ready”.

“Further to the Federal and State Governments’ directives on the gradual easing of existing lockdown in Lagos State which led to the re-opening of all offices in the Secretariat, Alausa as well as other Government establishments in the State with effect from Monday, 4th April, 2020, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that no school in the State is permitted to resume or re-open for third term session pending further directives from the State Government”

“The State Government through the Ministry will still continue to offer free teachings via various media platforms, especially radio and television”, it concluded.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...