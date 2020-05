Lagos Govt Orders Civil Servants On Grade Level 15 And Above To Resume Work On Tuesday

All state civil servants from grade level 15 and above are to resume work on Tuesday, May 5 2020, according to the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order on Sunday during a press conference as the commercial city begins the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, while the affected workers will resume duties, those below grade level 14 are to stay at home from Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Lagos Government had earlier said markets, where non-food items are sold, will be allowed to open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, as saying that the markets and stores will be opened from 9 a.m till 3 p.m on the selected days.

He also noted that all food and farm produce sellers will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to Dr Wale, the move follows the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos State from Monday, May 4th, adding that safety measures must, however, be observed in the markets.

As of late Saturday night, 2 May 2020, Nigeria has 2, 388 COVID-19 infections with Lagos State accounting for 1, 068, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A further breakdown of the figures in Lagos State reveals that 791 of the cases are active while 247 persons have been discharged with 30 lives lost to the pandemic.

