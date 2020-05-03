FG should help Kano state stop COVID19 from spreading further- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the Federal Government must pay attention to the situation in Kano, referring to it as a litmus test to winning the battle against COVID-19.

Atiku, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa, called on the Federal Government and all the agencies involved in the fight against the pandemic to collaborate with the Kano State government to stem the spread of the plague in the state.

He stressed that checkmating the pandemic in the state is one sure way of ensuring the safety of people in the surrounding states to Kano, other parts of the North and the country at large.

This is contained in a statement released by the Atiku Media Office.

The former Vice President expresses his deepest condolences over the spate of deaths in Kano state in recent times, he counsels that efforts should be geared towards providing a plausible explanation of the situation for the good of the people of the state.

Atiku also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family of media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family who tested positive to Covid-19.

The former Vice President described Chief Dokpesi as a patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian for the way he cooperated with the NCDC to carry out the test on him, his staff and entire family when it was earlier discovered that his son had tested positive.

He noted that Dokpesi was not among those people who would because of the position and influence they occupy and wield in society be shy to perform a civic duty and commended him for taking responsibility to defeat the virus.

“He is indeed a role model worthy of emulation.”

The Wazirin Adamawa therefore urges Nigerians, in the face of the prospects of the relaxation of restrictions of the past five weeks, to continue to abide by all the known protocols set out by the NCDC.

These protocols according to the former Vice President are washing hands, avoiding crowded areas, observing social distancing, using face masks and hand sanitisers to be able to achieve victory over the pandemic and roll back the situation by stopping further infections.

