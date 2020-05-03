COVID-19: Kwara govt Imposes Curfew, Bars Travels Within State

Kwara State Government has announced additional measures to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, insisting that the recent relax of the lockdown does not mean that the state was out of the wood.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country.

Ajakaye revealed that the government imposed a curfew between 6 p.m. and 6.a.m beginning from tomorrow (Monday) until further notice while restricting the movement of persons within the state.

According to him, the move follows the agreement of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Effective from tomorrow Monday May 4, there will be state-wide curfew between 6p.m. and 6.a.m. until further notice. This is part of the agreement of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement that could spike infection rate.

“Also, in addition to the measures earlier announced on Friday May 1, the government hereby bans travels/movement from one local government to the other. This is especially true of local governments with clear borders,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, the six COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after testing negative twice for the coronavirus disease.

This comes two weeks after two former COVID-19 patients were discharged.

