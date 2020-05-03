BREAKING: Aisha Buhari attacks Garba Shehu: you have gone beyond your boundaries

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has accused presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, of being loyal to others who have no stake in the contract signed by President Muhammadu Buhari with Nigerians.

She alleged that Shehu was meddling with her affairs.

In a statement personally signed by her and released in the early hours of Wednesday, she also said because of his disloyalty, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), is deliberately refusing to clear the air on the viral video in which she was seen having a quarrel with the daughter of President Buhari’s uncle, Mamman Daura.

Tilted “Garba Shehu Has Gone Beyond His Boundaries,” the statement read: “Nigeria’s development is hinged on the ability of public officials to execute their mandates professionally, and to be shining examples in their various areas of endeavor. It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws.

“As spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country.

“Rather than face this responsibility squarely, he has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the contract that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so.

“The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves. We all remember that the chief proponent appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost four years and when the time came for him to leave, he orchestrated and invaded my family’s privacy through a video circulated by Mamman’s Daughter, Fatima, the public was given the impression that on arrival into the country I was locked out of the villa by Mr. President.

“Garba Shehu as Villa Spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight, but because his allegiance is somewhere else and his loyalty misplaced, he deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for the President who appointed him in the first place.

“Consequently, his action has shown a complete breakdown of trust between the First Family and him.

“Mr Shehu was privy and part of the plan and its execution and he was shocked when he realized that I had publicized my return to Nigeria on October 12, 2019 and cleared the air on the many rumors that took over social media, a job he was supposed to do but kept mute to cause more confusion and instability for his Principal and his family.

“Garba then, vented his anger on the National Television Authority (NTA) Management insisting that the media crew to my office must be sacked. He succeeded in getting them suspended for doing their job.

I had to intervene to save the innocent staff from losing their means of livelihood by involving the Department of State Services (DSS) in order to ascertain roles played by key actors in the saga.

“It is at this late hour that I recall, sadly, that it was the same Garba Shehu who claimed that the government will not allow office of the First Lady to run. He was later to confirm to one of my aides that he was instructed to say so by Mamman Daura and not the President.

“This antic attracted the anger of Nigerian women. He didn’t realize the fact that First Lady’s office is a tradition which has become an institution.

“Today, even without a budget, I am able run my humanitarian programmes.

“In saner climes, Garba Shehu would have resigned immediately after going beyond his boundaries and powers.

