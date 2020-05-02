Why Alkali should be appointed Buhari’s new CoS – APC chieftain

The founder and director-general of the Buhari Osinbajo Youth Movement (BOYM) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Kelvin Okolie, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Dr Abubakar Alkali as his next Chief of Staff (CoS).

Abba Kyari, who was Buhari’s CoS, died on 17 April, 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 in March. Since then, many APC top shots have been jostling for the late Kyari’s position.

But Chief Okolie is confident that Dr Alkali currently stands out as a highly focused technocrat, academic and community leader who will successfully pilot the affairs of the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Chief Okolie described the Sokoto-born Dr Alkali as a life-time Buhari loyalist and is confident that the former APC Diaspora chairman has the experience and patriotism to effectively pilot the affairs of the chief of staff’s office.

He further expressed confidence that Dr Alkaii’s almost 30 years combined experience in both the public and private sectors, including the academic, will come handy in the office of CoS. Chief Okolie also stated that Dr Alkali will bring his wealth of experience to bear to the CoS office, having worked in the public sector where he rose through the ranks to top management positions and also in the private sector as CEO in the petroleum sector.

The APC chieftain further solicited the support and cooperation of all Nigerians, particularly the youths, in seeing that Dr Alkali is named as the next chief of staff to President Buhari.

He insisted that the appointment of Dr Alkali would mean open doors to the seat of power for Nigerian youths who are yearning to make meaningful contributions to the development of the country.

Chief Okolie condoled with President Buhari and late Mallam Kyari’s family for their loss.

