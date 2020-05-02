Stop politicizing COVID-19 assistances to states, Gov.Wike chides FG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has decried the alleged neglect of the state by the federal government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

He opined that there must be collaboration between different tiers of government for the fight against the spread of coronavirus to be successful.

The governor stated this yesterday when he received the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said Nigeria does not need the nature of politics being played by the federal government and its agencies at this time when coronavirus is ravaging the world.

According to Wike, “There must be a collaboration to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Nigerian Centre fo Diseas Control (NCDC) is building laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano States, but not in Rivers State.

“This is a state that is exposed to several foreign and local visitors with no single federal intervention.

“Whenever oil companies write to change crew, we would insist on knowing their coronavirus status. If they continue to politicise COVID-19, Nigeria will suffer it.”

He reminded the country that when he demanded the support from the federal government, several people called for his head.

“But the Northern governors and the Kano State Government have demanded assistance. Initially, the Kano State governor criticised the federal government over lack of support. When the support came, he said the federal government is doing well. If they also support Rivers State, we will also commend the federal government,” he said.

