Six repatriated Almajiris from Kano, four others test positive for COVID-19

David Adenuga Bauchi

Bauchi state government has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48.

Among the new cases as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night are 6 repatriated Almagiris from Kano which is a high risk state while the four others are contact of an infected returnee from Abuja state.

Nation reports that the total number of active cases in the state is now 42 while 6 remain discharged so far.

He said the new positive cases have being placed on admission adding that 34 males and 14 females comprises of the 48 confirmed cases. He said " Yes we have ten new cases, 6 are repatriated Almajiris from Kano and the four others are the sons of a returnee who came from Abuja.There are seven Almajiris so far that are now positive for COVID-19 out of the 38 brought in from Kano . They have all being placed on admission."

