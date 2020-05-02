Nigeria’s coronavirus burden hits 2,170 as lockdown eases

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 238 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total burden of the disease in Nigeria to 2,170. 351 patients have been treated and discharged while 68 deaths have been recorded.

The agency announced this on Friday via its official Twitter handle.

Friday’s report saw the highest daily record since the disease was imported into the country on February 27th. According to the update, Kano state has the highest new cases confirmed.

Below is the distribution of the latest records according to states: Kano 92 FCT 36 Lagos 30 Gombe 16 Bauchi 10 Delta 8 Oyo 6 Zamfara 5 Sokoto 5 Ondo 4 Nasarawa 4 Kwara 3 Edo 3 Ekiti 3 Borno 3 Yobe 3 Adamawa 2 Niger 1 Imo 1 Ebonyi 1 Rivers 1 Enugu 1

There are fears of increased community transmission of COVID-19 following the decision of northern governors and some of their counterparts from the south to take thousands of almajirai back to their states of origin without concrete arrangements for their immediate welfare. Governors of the 19 states in the northern region had on Tuesday, April 21, insisted that the almajiri system in the region must be banned.

Some governors had in the past weeks sent thousands of pupils from tsangaya (traditional Islamic schools) to their states of origin.

However, academics, experts on issues relating to children and activists have expressed mixed feelings over the development with some of them condemning the alleged “inhuman manner” by which the children were transported in trucks or crammed in buses without special attention to safety issues and social distancing.

