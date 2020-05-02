COVID-19: Oyo records six new cases

Oyo State recorded six new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 238 cases recorded on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the number of cases recorded to 29.

Accordingto the NCDC, this is as at Friday night.

Gov. Sheyi Makinde, on in his tweeter handle, said “we have started receiving results of pending COVID -19 confirmation tests.

“Two tests came back positive late last night. One from University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan doctor who returned from Kano and another is a worker with the State Security Service.

“Another eight tests came back positive today. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six are Togolese nationals and the remaining two are Oyo state residents in Ogbomoso.

“In addition to the case recorded in Lagos which was announced yesterday, another confirmed case recorded in Kano is also being managed in Oyo State. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 20.

“Please, keep taking advantage of the provision for testing for COVID-19 in Oyo State. “Call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, to book a test,” Makinde tweeted.

(NAN)

