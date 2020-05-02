COVID-19: Lagos fatality rate remains high as Anambra, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom Lead in Recovery Rate

•Kano, Gombe, Borno the worst CRR •Nigeria’s fatality rate is 3%, recovery rate 16.5%

Three states in Nigeria, namely: Anambra, Enugu and Akwa Ibom are front-runners in the recovery rates arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Emergency Digest can report.

The Case Fatality Rates (CFR) and Case Recovery Rate (CRR) are essential in obtaining clearer pictures in assessing the effects of COVID-19 pandemics in a given environment.

While CFR is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases, CRR is the number of recoveries divided by the number of confirmed cases.

The figure of fatality can be higher but lower in comparison to confirmed cases in analyzing CFR.

The Emergency Digest computed and analysed the CFR and CRR on the Covid-19 in Nigeria as at evening of April 30, 2020 based on the official data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As at 11:50pm 30th April, NCDC confirmed that there were 1,932 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria, 319 discharged and 58 dead.

Also, about 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria had recorded at least one confirmed case of COVID19 with 71% of all cases coming from three states.

The Emergency Digest, a publication of PRNigeria reports that as at April the Nigeria’s fatality rate was three percent while recovery rate was 16.5%.

The tables of the CFR and CRR for COVID-19 were calculated for each state affected in Nigeria, excluding Kogi and Cross River States where no cases were recorded.

On the recovery rate, Anambra State obtained 100% CRR as the only confirmed case had recovered from the Covid-19.

It follows by Enugu 66.7% with two recovery out of three patients and Akwa Ibom 62.5% of recovery of 10 out of 16 covid-19 patients.

Other encouraging recovery from covid-19 includes Osun 53%, Delta 44%, Oyo 39% and Ondo 33% of CRR.

However, at the bottom of the table of the highest confirmed cases without any recovery was Kano with 219 confirmed cases as at last day of April 2020, followed by Gombe 76 cases, Borno 66 cases and Katsina 40 confirmed cases.

On the confirmed fatality rate of death, Zamfara has 25% of one death from four confirmed cases; followed by Delta 22% of two death from nine confirmed cases and Kwara 18% of two death from 11 reported and confirmed cases.

However, 19 states have no recorded death from their respective numbers of confirmed COVID-19 patients including: Gombe with 76 cases, Bauchi 38 cases, Ondo with nine cases and Taraba with eight cases. On the least confirmed cases of category are: Anambra, Imo, Plateau and Benue states with one each, also without any recorded death.

Meanwhile, medical experts revealed that detailed and accurate medical history from COVID-19 patients, and analyzing CFR alongside the recovery rate, may enable the identification of the highest risk areas so that efficient medical care may be provided.

This report could also provide insight to states that require more attention in attending to COVID-19 patients based on possible requirements so as to increase the probabilities of survival from the disease and reduce

