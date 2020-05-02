CBN Refinances FG Short-Term Debts at Lower Rates…

In the just concluded week, CBN refinanced

matured T-bills worth N131.53 billion via Primary market at lower rates for all maturities in line with our expectations; stop rate for the 91-day bills fell to 1.85% (from 1.93%), the 182-day bills

decreased to 2.49% (from 2.74%) and the 364-day bills moderated to 3.84% (from 4.00%) respectively.

On the flip side, N30.41 billion worth of treasury bills matured via OMO which, combined with the primary market maturities (N131.53 billion), resulted in total inflows worth N161.94 billion.

Hence, the net inflows worth N30.41 billion led to a boost in the financial system liquidity.

Consequently, NIBOR for overnight funds crashed to 3.25% (from 33.06%).

However, NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets rose to 9.52% (from 7.92%), 10.09% (from 8.43%) and 10.89% (from 9.17%) respectively. Meanwhile, NITTY fell for all maturities tracked amid sustained liquidity ease: yields on 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months maturities moderated to 1.64% (from 1.72%), 1.82% (from 1.97%), 2.32% (from 2.54%) and 3.15% (from 3.47%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect depreciation of the Naira against the USD, especially at the I&E FX Window amid low crude oil prices and falling external reserves.

