Buhari Mourns Renowned Economist, Teriba

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the academia, family and friends of renowned economist, Professor Owodunni Teriba, who passed on at the ripe age of 82.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president lauded what he described as the can-do spirit of the deceased, whom he said studied privately for his advanced level education and obtained Bachelor of Science in Economics at the University of Ibadan in 1962.

According to the statement, Teriba obtained a scholarship for further studies in the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, where he earned Masters in Economics in 1963 and PhD in the same discipline in 1965.

The statement added: “Prof Teriba returned to the University of Ibadan in 1966 as a senior lecturer, and was Head of the Department of Economics from 1975 – 1985.

“President Buhari says the deceased stamped his authority on areas like economic principles, monetary, fiscal and development economics, which he taught for many decades. He was also at various times a Visiting Scholar and External Examiner at several universities in Nigeria, the USA, and other parts of Western, Eastern and Southern Africa.

“While on sabbatical from the University of Ibadan, Teriba began working as a consultant to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 1985 he became the Senior Regional Adviser to the Member States of the Commission on economic surveys, research and planning. He also served as the Commission’s Chief Economist and Director, Socio-Economic Research and Planning Department in 1989, with broader managerial functions and responsibilities until his retirement in 1998.

“According to President Buhari, Teriba hoisted Nigeria’s flag proudly wherever he went, and posterity would be quite kind to him.”

