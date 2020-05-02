Adamawa confirms two more COVID-19 cases

The Adamawa State Government has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases.

They bring to four the number of cases in the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bashir Ahmed, who doubles as the State Chairman of COVID-19 Containment Committee, announced this on Friday during a briefing.

He said the new cases have no link to the other two in the state.

Read Also: Adamawa, Imo, Plateau get new CP

He said the two new cases were determined after the Committee received report of nine out of the eleven samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in which seven were found negative and two showed positive.

According to him, the two new cases are one from Hildi, Hong local government area and the other who is a female is in Saminaka, Yola South local government area.

The index case is a resident of Jimeta in Yola North local government area while the second case is based in Mubi, a prominent town far north of the state capital, Yola.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...