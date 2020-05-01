W. Africa Crude-Nigerian export programmes shrink in June, May

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Export programmes for West African

crudes emerged on Friday and showed lower volumes for this month

and the next, in line with unprecedented output cuts by

producers and a lack of demand.

* Royal Dutch Shell circulated its export schedule for June

loadings of Nigerian Bonny Light and Bonga crude, with the

former set to fall sharply in June to 190,000 barrels per day

(bpd) from 245,000 planned for May.

* Loading plans have been disrupted as Nigeria has haggled

with international majors on cutting output following a pact by

OPEC+ producer countries to limit supplies to prop up global oil

prices, effective from May 1. One Bonny Light cargo from Shell

originally schedule for June 1-2 export was delayed to June 7-8.

* Volumes for the four major grades tracked by Reuters are

set to plunge to 602,000 bpd from 828,000 originally planned in

May, though those volumes, along with those of other grades,

have been reduced because of downward revisions to the May

schedule.

* The June exports of the grades are more than a third lower

than volumes planned for March, circulated before lockdowns to

contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus went widely into

force. Market sources linked the fall to the producer supply cut

pact and to record low prices for West African grades.

* A rally in Brent crude prices this week from more

than two-decade lows below $20, combined with major producer

Norway’s plans to cut output for the first time in nearly 20

years helped to boost differentials.

* Many sellers of West African crude remained pessimistic,

however, saying an overly sudden rise to the dated Brent

benchmark from which West African grades are priced could

undermine the contango market structure, which was one of the

few factors buoying sales.

RELATED NEWS * Global oil markets are showing early signs of rebalancing

after production cuts by OPEC and the United States, with the

market’s pricing structure indicating that storing oil on idle

tankers may soon no longer be profitable, Mercuria Energy Group

said.

* Iraq’s total oil exports for April averaged 3.438 million

bpd and oil revenue more than halved to $1.42 billion, a

statement from the oil ministry said on Friday.

* ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp are halting U.S. shale

oil production as crude prices and fuel demand have plunged

because of global lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic

have destroyed fuel demand.

