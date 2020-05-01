UPDATED: 16 injured, One dead asLagos petrol tanker explodes

A yet-to-be-identified person died on Friday when fire gutted a petrol-laden tanker in Obalende area of Victoria Island, Lagos State.

16 persons, including an official of the Lagos State Fire Service, were reportedly injured during the fire incident.

THE PUNCH gathered that the yet-to-be-identified driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend in the area.

The tanker later fell and its content spilled on the road, causing a fire incident in the process.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said emergency responders had brought the situation under control, adding that efforts were on to extinguish the burning tanker.

He said, “The agency received a distress call that a 45000-litre capacity tanker loaded with PMS was ablaze having fallen on its side directly in front of a petrol station.

“Efforts to combat the flames by the agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service is ongoing.

“The fire has been curtailed and very soon it will be extinguished. Petrol Station and surrounding buildings are protected.

“Unfortunately, the inferno has resulted in a single fatality, 15 minor casualties and one major casualty, who happens to be a Lagos State Firefighter. He has been subsequently transferred to the Lagos State General Hospital for treatment while the minor casualties received on the scene medical attention.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to complete their work.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...