WeekAheadFX: Naira seen weakened to N500 to US Dollar next week as lockdown ease spurs economic slump

Lagos Nigeria , April 30 – The Nigerian currency is expected to weaken against the dollar over the next week as the country prepares to begin easing its coronavirus lockdown.

Nigeria’s naira is likely to weaken owing to a backlog of dollar demand as the central bank restarts forex sales to commercial banks ahead of the expected gradual easing of a coronavirus lockdown, traders said.

The naira this week hit a low of 460 against the dollar on the black market, before the central bank on Wednesday said it would sell $100 million per week to help individuals with dollar expenses abroad and importers revamp economic activities.

The bank last month suspended forex sales to retail currency traders due to the lockdown, causing forex demand to build up and piling pressure on the naira, traders say.

The currency of Africa’s largest economy was quoted at 388.84 naira per dollar on the over-the-counter spot market, mostly used by foreign investors and exporters.

Nigeria is expected to begin a gradual loosening the lockdown on May 4.

