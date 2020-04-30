Uzodinma’s 100 Days in Office: APC Administration of All-Round Failure – ILP

A socio-political pressure group, Imo League of Patriots – ILP has taken a swipe at the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, describing it as an all-round failure.

The Group, in a Press Release signed by its Director of Publicity, Professor Luke Mgborokwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri, said the first 100 days of Governor Uzodinma’s administration in the state is a disaster.

The League frowned at what it described as the absence of direction and focus in the present administration, warning that the development may spell doom for the State, if the drivers of the administration do not take urgent steps to remedy the situation.

“We have taken time to observe the present administration in the state in the last 100 days. We have assessed its performance, activities and programmes for people of the state and there appears to be no direction.

There is no clear roadmap on how to improve the lots of our people. We are in a critical period and this is not the time to leave anything to chance. After Covid-19, the economy of the world will not remain the same.

The way the state Government is going about tackling the Covid-19 challenge is unfortunate. The fact that there is no plan, whatsoever, on how the state will survive post Covid-19 period is even more worrisome. All we see and hear everyday are stories and diversionary tactics.”

“The last 100 days is not anything to celebrate in the state. It was a disaster. The administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma is yet to show capacity in governance. It is our collective position that the first 100 days of this administration is an all-round failure. There is no sector of the economy that one can point to say that a good foundation has been laid by the present administration.

The essence of this is to make the Uzodinma-led administration in the state to sit up and tackle governance issues head on.”

“If in three months, he has appointed hundreds of aides, without portfolio and managed the affairs of the state in utmost secrecy, then we are in trouble. The fact that most of the persons he has so far appointed into public positions do not have requisite knowledge and experience to handle government business makes things worse.”

Continuing, the group called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to review his strategy, have a focus and engage the services of more competent persons, mainly professionals, to manage government business.

Reacting to a recent report credited to Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, attempting to take credit for the revival of Adapalm Nigeria Limited and restoration of Public Water supply in Owerri, the group described it as shameful, warning the state government to desist from distorting facts.

“Resuscitating the oil palm sub-sector was a key component of former Governor Ihedioha’s agricultural revolution. He inaugurated an Interim Management Committee for Adapalm. In addition, he established the Agricultural Team, chaired by the then Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources. They worked under the direct supervision of the former Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona. They interacted with stakeholders severally, where they briefed them on their activities. We are aware that as at the time Ihedioha left office, Adapalm resuscitation project had reached nearly eighty (80%) percent completion. This administration must desist from insulting the sensibilities of our people.”

“Again, on Imo State Internally Generated Revenue, credit must be given to former Governor Emeka Ihedioha. As at May 29, 2019, when he took over as Governor of Imo State, the IGR of the State was a paltry 200m, monthly. As at the time he was removed in January, 2020, the state monthly IGR was already over a billion Naira.”

“The truth is that the only way Imo citizens will take Governor Uzodinma and his administration seriously is when they tell us the truth.

They have started on a very wrong note. Not being prepared for governance is already a big minus. Having a culture of lies and deceit will make things worse. It is either Uzodinma rises to the challenge of leading Imo or he resigns.”

They further urged him to show humility by embracing the good foundation laid by the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...