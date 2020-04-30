Nigeria’s Buhari seeks to cut redundant public agencies with Implementation of Oronsanye Report

New York, April 30, – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of a 2011 report submitted by the presidential committee on restructuring and rationalization of federal government parastatals, commissions and agencies commonly referred to as ‘Oronsanye’ report.

The 800-paged report, submitted during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, had recommended the abolishment and merging of 102 government agencies and parastatals.

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, told reporters on Wednesday that the president’s approval has been forwarded to the head of civil service and secretary to the government of the federation.

“The president has approved that this administration should implement the Oransanye report,” Ahmed said.

“It has reviewed the whole of the size of government and has made very significant recommendations in terms of reducing the number of agencies and that would mean merging some agencies.

“This is a report that has been in place for a long time and there hasn’t been implementation but the president has approved that this should be implemented and we have conveyed Mr President’s approval to the arms of government that are responsible for this and that will be the office of the secretary of government and the head of civil service of the federation.”

Stephen Oransaye, a former head of civil service, had headed the seven-man committee set up by Jonathan to identify civil service inadequacies.

