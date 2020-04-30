Nigerian key crude programmes still missing as lockdown eases

LONDON, April 29 - Key Nigerian loading programmes were still missing on Wednesday while Angola issued a revised down May and a shorter final June programme.
* Spot activity was limited as traders were waiting to see how key programmes for Bonny Light, Forcados and Bonga could change.
* Nigerian schedules have shown a lot of deferrals and few, or sometimes no June dates.
* Exxon operates one of Nigeria’s key grades, Qua Iboe, which has seen planned exports slashed in June to 95,000 bpd compared with an original May programme of 215,000 bpd.
* Nigeria will ease coronavirus COVID-19 lockdowns in three states - Lagos, Abuja and Ogun - over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the country's task force on the virus said on Wednesday.