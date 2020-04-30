Covid-19: Gregory University Donates Medical, Food Items to Imo State Government

As Imo State battles successfully to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, Governor Hope Uzodimma has continued to attract support and partnership from corporate bodies and organizations operating both within and outside the state.

On Tuesday, a delegation from the Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), led by their Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Augustine Uwakwe came to deliver 250 Covid-19 Test Kits, Two Thermal Digital Infra-Red Thermometers, 600 Bottles of GUU Comprehensive Hand Sanitizers, 150 Bottles of GUU Sniff-Sniff, 50 Bottles of GUU Herbal Honey, 50 Bottles of GUU Adonis yellow, 50 cartons of instant Noodles and 100 pieces of Nose Masks.

The delegation also comprised the GUU fumigation team, kitted with chemicals for decontamination of public places for four days as part of efforts to help the state in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Receiving the items, Governor Uzodimma thanked the University and its Chancellor, Prof. Gregory Ibe for the show of love and support given to the state at this trying time.

Governor Uzodimma described the Chancellor and Proprietor of the University as a worthy son who has always been available anytime there is a challenge confronting the South East, not only through financial support, but also Services.

While assuring the management of the institution that their donation will be put to good use, the governor reiterates his resolve to fight the coronavirus disease to a standstill in the state by engaging in proactive and resourceful measures.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to call on citizens of the state to take seriously government’s directives on Covid-19 response, stating that it is the only panacea for preventing and containing the virus from spreading.

He expressed appreciation to the University Management for citing their teaching Hospital in the state and assured them of the unalloyed support of Imo State government.

The governor said: “Going forward, our relationship as a government and as a people with Gregory University will be mutually beneficial.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Uwakwe delivered the felicitations of the Chancellor and Proprietor of the GUU, Prof. Ibe to Governor Uzodimma on his divine emergence as Governor of Imo State.

Prof Uwakwe noted that, as part of the University’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme that saw the management partner with Abia State Government in providing palliatives to mitigate the harmful effect of the scourge on the citizens, they deemed it wise to extend same to their sister state, Imo to assist in the ongoing war against Covid-19 in the state.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor promised that apart from the items already donated, the University will extend to the people of Imo State the anticipated outcome and benefits of the findings of their research team, which is currently embarking on extensive investigation on Covid-19 with the aim of identifying and proposing globally accepted remedies.

