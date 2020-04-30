Bellwether stocks rise as local bourse gains 0.67% on sustained bargain hunting

Godwin Okafor
63

as NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain……

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.67% to close at 23,021.01 points on sustained bullish activity even as the bulls outnumbered the bears (21 gainers as against 13 losers).

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 14.23%.

The major performance drivers were bellwether stocks such as MTNN, ACCESS and WAPCO which soared by 4.28%, 3.94% and 2.61% respectively.

Amongst the sector gauges tracked, only NSE Insurance and NSE oil/gas rose by 1.22% and 1.04% respectively.

However, the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer goods and NSE Industrial indices tanked by 0.37%, 0.23% and 0.47% respectively.

The volume and value of stocks traded rose by 29.57% and 27.87% to 0.35 billion units and 3.2 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however, NITTY declined for all maturities amid demand pressure.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked.

