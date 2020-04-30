APGA alleges plot to implicate lawmaker

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State has raised alerted of plans to accuse its member, Ossy Prestige, of murder.

Prestige represents Aba North/South in the National Assembly.

A statement by the Chairman, Augustine Ehiemere, said the devillish plan was being orchestrated by ‘desperate and unscrupulous politicians, who have conspired with political jobbers to tarnish Prestige’s reputation.

Ehiemere, however, said the plan would fail.

The statement reads: “Intelligence report shows that some desperate politicians have concluded to use a fictitious and non-existing murder, involving a non-existent person from Abia North, to implicate Ossy Prestige.

“This is being done to tarnish his image, political exploits, integrity and good work. These evil, desperate and unscrupulous politicians have vowed to use every evil means within their disposal, including procuring a dead body.

“These conspirators, who see Prestige as a big threat to their inordinate ambitions, have planned to use some top security agents and judicial officers within and outside the state to execute their sinister plans.

“APGA, as a law abiding political party, is using this medium to inform law enforcement agencies to take note of this evil plan against our leader and monitor activities of their officers and men to avoid being used by these politicians to subject their institutions to public ridicule.

“APGA will resist attempts by these desperate politicians to undermine its leader, and will never succumb to any threat fabricated to malign his good reputation and integrity.

We also pray God to take him to higher political pedestal for the interest and benefit of Abians.

“We also call on security agencies to note this sinister plan and desist from acts that will lead to the breach of public peace and decorum”.

