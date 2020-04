Traders say they expect the Naira to weaken slightly today due to the maturing 1.52 billion April 29 contract.

Bosun Obembe, an FX and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on trade at Nigeria’s money market….

This is a developing story

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...