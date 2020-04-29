Stop using lockdown to generate revenue from fines paid by curfew violators, PDP mocks El-Rufai

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has berated Governor Nasir el-Rufai for extending the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state for another month, saying the government was only interested in generating revenue from fines paid by curfew violators.

PDP, while faulting the state government’s approach to tackling the spread of COVID-19, said the present administration has not adequately updated the citizens on its level of responsiveness and preparedness to tackle the pandemic in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Catoh, in a statement insisted that, “Locking down the state is only a means to an end but not an end itself.”

However, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Emmanuel Jekada, described the PDP allegations as uncalled for, stressing that the lockdown was for the good of all citizens that need not be politicised.

