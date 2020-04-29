INEC denies postponing Edo, Ondo gov’ship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied that it has postponed the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections slated for September and October this year respectively over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye stated this yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, no decision has been taken to postpone the Edo and Ondo governorship elections or adjust the timetable and schedule of activities for the said elections scheduled for September 19 and October 10 this year respectively.

“If and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner. In the meantime.

we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID19,” Okoye said.

