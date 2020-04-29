COVID-19: Reps to replace Quarantine Act

The House passed for second reading a bill for an act to repeal the Quarantine Act 2004 and enact the Control of Infectious Disease bill.

The bill was moved by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the resumed plenary on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to provide regulations regarding quarantine and preventing the introduction into and spread in Nigeria of dangerous infectious diseases and for related matters.

The Speaker, while moving the bill, said it seeks to empower the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to do its job and make other provisions to tackle pandemics in the country.

The bill was later debated and referred to the Committee of the Whole.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...