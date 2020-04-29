COVID-19: Reps confused over calls to provide N15bn to each state

Calls for the federal government to provide N15 billion to the 36 states to fight the COVID-19 yesterday created division at the House of Representatives. The call was made by Isiaka Ayokunle (APC, Ogun) while calling for an amendment of a motion moved by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The lawmaker called for provision of N15bn by government as intervention fund to each state and concurred that relevant committees of the House should engage with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to tackle it’s spread.

On his part, Kabiru Idris (APC, Kano) called for one testing centre each in all the 744 LGAs in the country.

Contributing, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) urged the federal government to include all stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, in the sensitisation of the people on COVID-19.

After the prayers, the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the federal government would provide equal intervention fund to states because the needs and number of cases varied among the states.

