    Nigeria’s Buhari seeks $2.36 bln loans from domestic capital markets,says external markets unfavourable

    By
    Naija247news Media
    -
    0
    72

    Camillus Eboh
    ABUJA, April 28 – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking approval to borrow 850 billion naira ($2.36 billion) from the domestic capital markets to fund the 2020 budget, according to a request read in the upper house of parliament on Tuesday.

    Buhari said the debt is needed to replace previously approved external loans, as conditions on international capital markets are “not conducive” to borrowing.

    Parliament’s upper house – the Senate – had approved foreign borrowings of $22.7 billion before the coronavirus outbreak forced nations worldwide, including Nigeria, into lockdown.

    The shutdowns have decimated global economic growth and slashed oil consumption by roughly a third.

    Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer, has already cut nearly $5 billion from its 2020 budget. The revised version uses a benchmark of $30 per barrel oil, though Brent crude was trading at just under $20 on Tuesday.

    Nigeria is also seeking almost $7 billion in emergency loans from multilateral institutions including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

    Tuesday is the first day that lawmakers have conducted a full session since late March, when the capital Abuja went into lockdown.

    SHARE
    Previous articleCrude-Traders seek clarity around Nigerian output decision for May
    Next articleNigeria bids to overturn $9.6 bn P&ID court case
    Naija247news Media
    Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.