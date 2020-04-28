Nigeria Stocks Rises by 0.49% on Sustained Bargain Hunting Activity

As NIBOR Declines for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Ease……

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.49% to close at 22,727.87 points on sustained bullish activity even as the Exchange printed 18 gainers as against 10 losers at the close of trade.

Similarly, share prices of tickers such as GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, NESTLE and DANGSUGAR appreciated by 5%, 4.58% ,1.12% and 3.75%, lifting their respective sub-indices higher thus, the NSE banking,

NSE consumer goods and NSE Insurance rose by 2.83%, 0.32% and 0.52% respectively. Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 15.32%.

Meanwhile, the volume and value of shares traded rose by 146.60% and 106.56% to 0.26 billion units and 2.7 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity ease; however, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond declined for most maturities tracked on bearish activity.

